Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track.
It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
"Nightingale is a place for people experiencing homelessness to come and get better in life and figure out where they want to be in life, and get jobs and save up money and get places to live," he said. "In the last nine years, a lot of journeys. A lot of people I've met, a lot of people I've helped."
Showers said they've helped about 245 people in the last decade.
"Nightingale is a little bit different because I live with my residents... I know personally, we make a community so we all can help each other out, all the way from leadership to new residents," Showers said. "We have restrictions on people that are actively using drugs and drinking. So, we have limitations with those two."
There's also a bit of a process to get in. First, an application is filled out, and then Showers takes the time to get to know the applicant.
"You can't just let everybody in, it won't work out that way, so I do a little process to let people in here, so they'll fit in with other people," Showers said.
One of the success stories is Joe, who's been homeless for a few years. He's been waiting to get into an apartment in the area for four years.
"I'm just trying to move into Eugene, it's just very difficult to find a place especially as a senior citizen," he said.
Now, it looks like he'll finally get a place within the next month. He said that's thanks to the help he got at Nightingale.
"It helps me save money for a place I've been waiting for four years to get in and hopefully next month I'll be in," he said. "I'm happy that I have an opportunity to live my life how I want, that I imagined."
Nightingale Hosted Shelters gets a lot of their funding from donors. If you'd like to donate, you can visit their website.