Talent Firefighter Logan Taylor died fighting wildfire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Bureau of Land Management said 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, is the firefighter who died on duty in Josephine County.
They said shortly after 4pm yesterday dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter critically injured when hit by a tree on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) immediately sent a helicopter and personnel to airlift Taylor out of the mountainous terrain to an awaiting Mercy Flights helicopter which took him to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
They said, "Despite lifesaving efforts by firefighters and EMS personnel assigned to the fire and responding medical staff, Taylor succumbed to his injuries. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an ODF-contracted firefighting company."
"We are extremely saddened by the passing of Logan Taylor. This loss is deeply felt by our ODF family and throughout the wildland fire community as a whole," said ODF Southwest Oregon District Forester Tyler McCarty.
"A loss of a firefighter’s life impacts the whole firefighting community, and we send our condolences to the family friends and coworkers," said BLM Medford District Manager Elizabeth Burghard, adding, "Safety is the number one priority for the BLM and our wildland firefighting partners. We want every firefighter to come home safely each day."
The incident is under investigation.