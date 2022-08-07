Task force returns to Lane County from Miller Road Fire

A task force of Lane County firefighters returned from the Miller Road Fire Sunday. The Miller Road Fire is 95% contained, according to a Sunday morning update.

The task force consisted of 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender. The firefighters were assembled from multiple agencies including Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, McKenzie Fire & Rescue, Eugene Springfield Fire, Coburg Rural Fire District, and Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue.

"We're there to support the local jurisdiction and provide structural protection for homes that were threatened by the fire, so we spend some time doing structural protection and mopping up around homes to make sure that nothing reignited and no homes that were saved have any further issues after we left," assistant task force leader Steven Wallace said.

The task force was deployed Tuesday morning and the crews were happy to be home. But they said fire season is still underway, and their work is not over yet.

"I'm on duty today," task force leader Anthony Bucher said. "I'm headed back to work and others are headed back to their main stations to clean all their gear up and everything like that. After today, everything will probably be put to bed, cleaned up, and ready to go out again."

They said even though it was really wet at the beginning of the year, things are drying out. They're encouraging people to be prepared and keep an eye on evacuation levels if an incident arises.

"Of every incident we ever go on, they always start super small and usually the first responses are, 'I can't believe how fast the fire traveled and how quickly it took off.' So yeah, just being fire aware, and conscious with what your activities are and also preparations that you do around your homes to get ready for a wildfire that could come through," Bucher said.