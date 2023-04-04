Tax deadline approaching, officials remind citizens

SALEM, Ore. -- The tax deadline is quickly approaching, and officials recommend you get your taxes in order sooner rather than later.
The deadline for state and federal tax returns is April 18, just 14 days away. More than 1 million Oregon taxpayers are still expected to file in that time. More than 1.1 million Oregonians have already filed, and 820,000 have received refunds. Chris Wytoski with the Oregon Department of Revenue said the fastest way to get your refund is to file electronically.
“Before we had the system we have now, we would process a return in 20 to 40 days, sometimes even six months,” Wytoski said. “Now you’re going to see something in nine days or less. Except during tax season, you could take as long as six weeks to get processed.”
Expect those refunds to be a little smaller this year. So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds. That’s about 9% less than at the same time last year. The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900. One reason for the decrease – pandemic-era provisions, like the Expanded Child Credit, have expired.