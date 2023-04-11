Teacher pours chemical on student's hand as a means of waking him up

THURSTON, Ore. -- A Springfield father wants a Thurston High School teacher charged with a crime after an incident inside a chemistry classroom.
Sophomore Landon Navarro said it was 9:00 a.m. when his Chemistry teacher started pouring Hydrogen Peroxide on his hand as a way to wake him up. Landon says it quickly started to burn.
“I saw something dripping from my hand and I look up at him and he's pouring hydrogen peroxide on my hand," Landon said. “I saw my hand just starting to burn up and it started itching really bad.”
After the confrontation, Landon took pictures of his hand and sent them to his father. Upon seeing the pictures and texts from his son, Shane Navarro called Springfield Police Department and went to the school to discuss the situation. Navarro said his first reaction was anger, as he couldn’t understand why the teacher had resorted to using chemicals to wake his son.
“There's another way to wake up a child that's sleeping in a classroom, give him a nudge or something like that. But a chemistry teacher using a chemical on my son's hand is absurd."
Landon said the whole situation was weird that a teacher would act so out of character in front of his students.
“It makes me feel uncomfortable. Like, what if I fall asleep again on accident and it happens to me again,” Landon said. “I was a little embarrassed because out of all people why did my teacher do that even if it was a joke. He's supposed to be there as a teacher and someone we can trust, not be scared of.”
Navarro says that after speaking with police, he wished to proceed with charging the Chemistry teacher, and said that by his actions, he lost the trust of parents who have children at the school.
We trust these teachers with our children, and we're supposed to allow our children to go to somebody they admire and have a mentor,” Navarro said. “This kind of situation is not okay, so this needs to be out for all teachers and anybody with our children to treat them with care and compassion."
The Springfield Public Schools director of communications, Brian Richardson, said that they are working with Springfield Police in the following investigation assuring that student safety is most important.
“We want parents to know there was an alleged incident, we're looking into that,” Richardson said. “We're going to make sure that we take any corrective actions and we also want parents to be assured that their students are safe here-this is a safe place where students can come and learn and we're focused on every student every day."