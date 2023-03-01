Teachers at Corvallis school walk out, citing behavioral challenges with students

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Corvallis School District Officials are working with teachers and staff to fix certain student behaviors that have faculty worried.
A number of teachers made their voices known on Tuesday, February 21. Eight of them staged a walkout at Linus Pauling Middle School. Staff cited frustrations with student behavior inside and outside of the classroom. According to Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder, staff reported that students have been unable to sit through a full class period. They have also increasingly been using harsh language. In a couple of instances they even acted out aggressively against teachers.
Teachers have been asking for school district support. Assistant Superintendent Harder said the walkout was unexpected. There could be a number of reasons why students are increasingly becoming more disruptive.
However, since the walkout, district officials hosted a meeting with up to 30 members of faculty. The district is aware of the severity of the behavior students are currently showing. According to Harder, staff have expressed worry about what they need to do to make sure the building is safe -- not just for them, but for all students.
One of the main priorities of the school district is to make sure all students, even the ones with behavioral challenges, have a place to feel welcomed and safe in a school setting. Harder said the responsibility for this falls primarily on the schools. She feels that with this situation, there is an opportunity for teachers and administrators to collaborate with district specialists to figure out what to do, to raise the level of intervention, and solve some of the behavioral challenges that have come to light over the course of the last couple of months.
Assistant Superintendent Harder said the people in the faculty, should be the ones to do an intervention with students. They interact with students the most and have a more trusting relationship with them.
Moving forward, the district and school are working on behavior plans to help curve the challenging behavior. Corvallis School District said staff and administrators will take a look at what expected behaviors are in schools, and what the consequences will be when they don't happen.
Harder said, "Beyond that, our staff are also going to be receiving some more training, some more assistance with 'what do you do when this is happening in the hallway or the classroom.' What's the best way to respond?"