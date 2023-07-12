Teachers, students frustrated by playground vandalism

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...


* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98F expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

.There is a 50% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across the southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...


The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Teachers, students frustrated by playground vandalism

Centennial Elementary School vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A recent rise in vandalism at a Springfield elementary school’s playground is frustrating both teachers and students, according to school officials.

The latest incident happened sometime between the afternoon of July 10 and the morning of July 11 at Centennial Elementary School, when unknown persons poured Kool-Aid concentrate on the slides and spraypainted other playground equipment.

The school currently offers early intervention preschool programs, and Jaime King-Fliehmann, an early intervention preschool teacher at Centennial, said that disruptions like these have an impact on children with autism, ADHD, and other development delays. When they can’t use the playground, it can be tricky to swap the kids from their regular routines, she said.

“We've noticed an uptick in the vandalism that is happening on our playgrounds,” King-Fliehmann said. “And sometimes it's as simple as Kool-Aid concentrate on our slides, but sometimes it's actual spray paint, and we do have kiddos that can read, so it's a little bit tricky when...um, there's these different layers to making it easy for us to come out on the playground and have a good time.”

These types of disruptions take staff away from the regular educational program to clean up the playground, which means changing kids’ daily routines, and King-Fliehmann said this has led to an uptick in behavioral problems.

“Depending on the kiddo, sometimes we just kinda come up with a new activity,” King-Fliehmann said. “Other kids were ready to be on the playground, and it wasn't quite clean and safe enough for them to be out here that day, so we had some behaviors, a little uptick in the behaviors when they're thrown off of their schedule, so we're just trying our best to streamline this summer program and, and help them learn and grow.”

King-Fliehmann said that she would like to remind people that there are still little kids using the playground, even during the summer months. While there had been vandalism throughout the school year, there was a big surge since school let out for the summer.

