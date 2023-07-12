Teachers, students frustrated by playground vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A recent rise in vandalism at a Springfield elementary school’s playground is frustrating both teachers and students, according to school officials.
The latest incident happened sometime between the afternoon of July 10 and the morning of July 11 at Centennial Elementary School, when unknown persons poured Kool-Aid concentrate on the slides and spraypainted other playground equipment.
The school currently offers early intervention preschool programs, and Jaime King-Fliehmann, an early intervention preschool teacher at Centennial, said that disruptions like these have an impact on children with autism, ADHD, and other development delays. When they can’t use the playground, it can be tricky to swap the kids from their regular routines, she said.
“We've noticed an uptick in the vandalism that is happening on our playgrounds,” King-Fliehmann said. “And sometimes it's as simple as Kool-Aid concentrate on our slides, but sometimes it's actual spray paint, and we do have kiddos that can read, so it's a little bit tricky when...um, there's these different layers to making it easy for us to come out on the playground and have a good time.”
These types of disruptions take staff away from the regular educational program to clean up the playground, which means changing kids’ daily routines, and King-Fliehmann said this has led to an uptick in behavioral problems.
“Depending on the kiddo, sometimes we just kinda come up with a new activity,” King-Fliehmann said. “Other kids were ready to be on the playground, and it wasn't quite clean and safe enough for them to be out here that day, so we had some behaviors, a little uptick in the behaviors when they're thrown off of their schedule, so we're just trying our best to streamline this summer program and, and help them learn and grow.”
King-Fliehmann said that she would like to remind people that there are still little kids using the playground, even during the summer months. While there had been vandalism throughout the school year, there was a big surge since school let out for the summer.