Team Ireland prepares to compete at Oregon22 in Blue River

  • Updated
Team Ireland gearing up for the championships.

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The world's finest athletes will be racing in Eugene, but how are they acclimating to Oregon?

Team Ireland is one of the many teams getting ready to compete in the World Athletics Championships, and they're doing it in Blue River. 

Michael Bergmann is the liaison between several countries, and the Vice President of the McKenzie River Community Track. 

"The vision was really to, once the fires happened in September of 2020, how do we bring more people up here and bring economic impact to this community?" he said. "The community members really stepped up, they help shuttle people where they needed to go. We had an organic farmer bring blueberries to the athletes one day. Some of the coaches went on a raft trip yesterday. And so it was just a great way for them to really experience what we sometimes might take for granted."

Bergmann said the track is also a state-of-the-art facility. 

Team members said they're thrilled to be in Blue River.

"We have this amazing track facility and it's 40 minutes from Eugene. It's an ideal place for teams to train but also experience this beautiful part of our state," Bergmann said. 

Ireland's team leader, Paul McNamara, said he and the team have had a great time in Oregon so far. 

Blue River community hosts Team Ireland.

"It's my first time to the west coast, and certainly my first time to the Mckenzie Valley, and it's one of the best places on earth as far as I'm concerned," he said. "We made a call to come into a small community. We could have gone to a big city university, a big city campus. We're much happier here."

The 1500 meter runner for the team, Sarah Healy, has also never been to Oregon. 

"This is my first time in Oregon, and my first time in the states, so it's been cool, it's been really nice," she said. "Honestly, I'd like to have a little bit more time here, I love it. But I'm excited to see Hayward Field I guess. Every athlete, you know, has heard about that. And then, I'm excited to compete and you know, hopefully compete to the best of my ability, and that'll be exciting and that's what I'm looking forward to the most."

 

