Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes.
Search and Rescue teams responded as well and divers. They located the body of the 17-year-old male just before 7 p.m.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
