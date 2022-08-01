 Skip to main content
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

FERN RIDGE RESERVOIR

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes.

Search and Rescue teams responded as well and divers. They located the body of the 17-year-old male just before 7 p.m.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with KEZI for the latest.

