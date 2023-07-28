 Skip to main content
Teen drowned after canoe capsized at Triangle Lake

Lane County Sheriff's Office

TRIANGLE LAKE, Ore. – Lake County sheriff’s officials said that a 17-year-old boy drowned at Triangle Lake on Thursday night after the canoe he was riding in capsized.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a water rescue at about 7:45 p.m. on July 27, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the caller said a boat had tipped over and one of its occupants had not resurfaced. Bystanders in the area began immediately searching the area where the boater was last seen, which was about 50 feet from the main boat ramp, LCSO officials said.

Authorities said divers searching the area found the deceased victim, who was not wearing a lifejacket, at about 10:45 p.m. The victim’s identity is being with held at this time, sheriff’s officials said.

