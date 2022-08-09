Teenage girl dead after car crash, OSP says

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after her car wrecked on Highway 138 West on Monday.
According to OSP, they responded to the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on August 8. They say an investigation revealed a 17-year-old girl from Oakland was driving eastbound on Highway 138 West. OSP said when she unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a curve near milepost 17, her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the girl deceased at the scene.
OSP says personnel from the Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, ODOT, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.