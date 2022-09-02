Teenager arrested after recklessly driving stolen truck, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A boy in his early teens was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a truck and trying to evade police officers, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to the EPD, one of their youth services officers was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road just before 8:15 a.m. on September 1. The woman told the officer that her rented U-haul Chevy Silverado, and various other items were stolen by a boy in his early teens that she had been helping, according to EPD. They said she also reported the teen had a CO2-powered airsoft gun.
Police said they got to work trying to find the truck after the youth services officer called for another officer to help find it. Police said they were able to find the truck after a call came in about a teenager driving a truck doing donuts, slamming on the brakes, and generally driving recklessly at the South Eugene High School. Police said that when they got to the scene, they found the truck heavily damaged.
EPD said that as the truck was taken for safekeeping, the teen was spotted and ran away from officers. Police said that as he ran, the teenager threw away his airsoft gun in the area of 16th Avenue and High Street. A community service officer shortly collected the airsoft gun for safekeeping.
According to the EPD, the teenager was finally caught at about 11:45 a.m. that morning when a downtown officer spotted the teen hiding under a car. The boy was taken into custody and charged with aggravated harassment, hit and run, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.