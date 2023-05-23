Teenager charged with disorderly conduct after alluding to school shooting

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that they take all threats of violence at schools very seriously after a student at Pleasant Hill High School allegedly made a frivolous threat.
According to the LCSO, on May 15, deputies responded to Pleasant Hill High School after hearing from staff that a student had made concerning students and an indirect threat of a possible school shooting. Deputies said they got in touch with the student and his guardian, who cooperated with their investigation and allowed them to search the home for weapons. The LCSO said no weapons were found.
According to the LCSO, the juvenile told deputies he was just joking about being a school shooter. Regardless, he was arrested, charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, and released back to his guardian. The LCSO does not believe there to be an ongoing threat related to the teen’s statements.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they always take incidents such as this seriously. They encourage the public to report concerning or suspicious behavior to the authorities without delay when it’s noticed.