Television actor arrested on assault charge in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A television actor was arrested after a dispute at a home in North Eugene on Friday.
According to Eugene Police, at around 6 p.m. on July 28, they received a report about a physical dispute between a man and woman at a North Eugene residence.
EPD said the dispute was reported to have happened several hours earlier and the suspect had left the location.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Zachery Ty Bryan, police said. Bryan is known for his role as Brad Taylor on the sitcom "Home Improvement."
Police officers later contacted Bryan in the area. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on a charge of Fourth Degree Assault APA (Abuse Prevention Act).