Television actor arrested on assault charge in Eugene

  • Updated
eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. -- A television actor was arrested after a dispute at a home in North Eugene on Friday.

According to Eugene Police, at around 6 p.m. on July 28, they received a report about a physical dispute between a man and woman at a North Eugene residence.

EPD said the dispute was reported to have happened several hours earlier and the suspect had left the location.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Zachery Ty Bryan, police said. Bryan is known for his role as Brad Taylor on the sitcom "Home Improvement."

Zachery Ty Bryan

Zachery Ty Bryan as seen in this mugshot form October 2020.

Police officers later contacted Bryan in the area. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on a charge of Fourth Degree Assault APA (Abuse Prevention Act).

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

