Tenants guaranteed the right to air conditioners in hot weather

CORVALLIS, Ore -- City Officials in Corvallis want to make sure renters know they can put in an air conditioner to help keep cool and their landlords cannot deny them the right to do so.
On May 5, Monday night, a Councilor comment session was held at the end of the City Council meeting. In that session, Councilors expressed new ideas for the city. Taking note of the rising temperatures, Ward Four Councilor Gabe Shepherd used his time to bring attention to air conditioning for tenants in the city.
Last year the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 1536. It was signed on March 24, 2022. It allows tenants to install portable air conditioner units and evaporative coolers in their rental homes. It also bars landlords from saying no to a potential installation. Tenants can mount the devices in a window or place them on the floor as long as it does not damage the unit or building.
Councilor Shepherd wanted to raise awareness of this bill for tenants in his Ward Four constituency.
Councilor Shepherd said, "It's getting warm, and there's a chance people don't know what they're allowed to do anymore... Ward Four that's largely comprised of student and rental housing. Some neighborhood associations as well there's a lot of rental units around it."
The City of Corvallis is also working to raise awareness. Patrick Rollens the City Public information officer, said the city feels it's important tenants know their rights concerning air conditioning units. In the new law, however, landlords are not completely powerless when it comes to the devices.
Rollens said, "They can regulate them in some ways. For example landlords are allowed to inspect and install a portable unit. But they can't prohibit it, and so that again gives tenants the ability to seek out and install portable air conditioner units if they wish."
The city also has a housing and neighborhood services division. Tenants and landlords can reach out to them for more information about the law.
Serena Brown is in her first year at Oregon State University. She is just one of many OSU students who is renting out a place with no a/c.
She said, "I don't have air conditioning, but it was one of the first things i looked at through the lease to see if i could have an air conditioner."
It was welcome news to her when she found out what the city is doing to educate the public on the new air conditioner laws.
She said, "I think it's good that they're making it clear, that like, yes you can have one, instead of being ambiguous about it."
Thanks to SB 1536 students like Serena Brown don't have to suffer through these warm spring and summer days. Brown said she might even look to get an a/c unit herself.
She said, "I've seen a few people in my apartment with air conditioners. So I think I might look into getting one, so yeah."
It should be noted these new cooling rights don't just apply to Corvallis, but in all cities across the state as well.