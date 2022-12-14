Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning.
Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, telling them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
"It's been difficult because we've been trying to find somewhere to go, just nobody will take us,” she said.
This comes weeks after KEZI 9 News reported about impending evictions.
According to Rollins, a judge found the 30-day notices placed on doors were legally invalid.
KEZI 9 News obtained a lawsuit filed by three residents claiming they’d been mistreated by managers.
The suit also questioned the legality of the notices. Residents on the scene said they were under the impression they would have to leave eventually, however they were unsure about the timeline.
“The judge had not made a ruling on that, whether we were going to be given an additional 90 days, 60 days. He hadn't made a ruling on that so we were still waiting,” Rollins said.
One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit said conditions in the hotel were close to, if not unlivable, due to squatters, drug users, and health risks such as black mold.
They believe those issues are at the heart of the abrupt evictions.
KEZI 9 News has reached out to the Fire Marshal’s Office, but has yet to hear back.