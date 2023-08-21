 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Tenants in Eugene apartment frustrated with false fire alarms

  • Updated
  • 0

A new policy will see repeat false alarm offenders pay a citation fee.

EUGENE, Ore. -- An apartment building in Eugene is facing an unusual problem -- someone is tripping the fire alarm randomly at all hours of the day and night. Tenants have given up on evacuating because of it.

False fire alarms have caused the Eugene Springfield Fire Department to issue citations for repeat offenders. The Eugene Springfield Fire Department said that as of August 1, the department will cite and seek restitution for excessive activations of fire alarms. This applies to buildings that have had three preventable alarms in one year.

Frequent false fire alarms

Union on Broadway is one of the many apartments in Eugene that has seen multiple false alarms from their fire alarm system. 

Union on Broadway is one of the latest apartments to have issues with its fire alarm. The fire alarm has been tripped as early as 1:30 a.m. on some nights. Unfortunately, many tenants decide to stay indoors and simply ignore these alarms when they go off. Union on Broadway tenant Jasper Cacioppi said that because of how frequently the alarms go off, that other residents don’t know if they are real or fake.

"It could be like a 'boy who cried wolf' situation,” Cacioppi said. “The real issue is apartment management, and whoever keeps setting these fire alarms off."

Evacuation plan

During an evacuation order, all residents must leave the building while others decide to stay in their rooms. 

Many apartments follow a similar evacuation plan that involves removing all residents from a building before the fire department can clear the site. Because of the random nature of when an alarm may be triggered, apartment tenant Taylor Anderson said it’s difficult to enforce their evacuation plan.

“They don't have people going around and checking each apartment to make sure you’re evacuated,” Anderson said.

Other residents said because the alarms have become so common, older tenants might suggest to newer tenants that it's okay to ignore them --  which may prove disastrous if a fire really starts.

“For people to just ignore signs like that that can definitely be passed down to incoming freshmen, and just that idea of, 'it doesn’t really matter, it’s a false alarm,'” Anderson said.

"Word gets around, so they're going to tell the freshmen what you need to know…. don't leave the room for the fire alarm because it's probably a false alarm," said Paige Wu a fellow apartment tenant.

Union on Broadway management and other apartment buildings have been contacted, but have yet to respond as of August 21.

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

Tags

Recommended for you