Tenants in Eugene apartment frustrated with false fire alarms

EUGENE, Ore. -- An apartment building in Eugene is facing an unusual problem -- someone is tripping the fire alarm randomly at all hours of the day and night. Tenants have given up on evacuating because of it.
False fire alarms have caused the Eugene Springfield Fire Department to issue citations for repeat offenders. The Eugene Springfield Fire Department said that as of August 1, the department will cite and seek restitution for excessive activations of fire alarms. This applies to buildings that have had three preventable alarms in one year.
Union on Broadway is one of the latest apartments to have issues with its fire alarm. The fire alarm has been tripped as early as 1:30 a.m. on some nights. Unfortunately, many tenants decide to stay indoors and simply ignore these alarms when they go off. Union on Broadway tenant Jasper Cacioppi said that because of how frequently the alarms go off, that other residents don’t know if they are real or fake.
"It could be like a 'boy who cried wolf' situation,” Cacioppi said. “The real issue is apartment management, and whoever keeps setting these fire alarms off."
Many apartments follow a similar evacuation plan that involves removing all residents from a building before the fire department can clear the site. Because of the random nature of when an alarm may be triggered, apartment tenant Taylor Anderson said it’s difficult to enforce their evacuation plan.
“They don't have people going around and checking each apartment to make sure you’re evacuated,” Anderson said.
Other residents said because the alarms have become so common, older tenants might suggest to newer tenants that it's okay to ignore them -- which may prove disastrous if a fire really starts.
“For people to just ignore signs like that that can definitely be passed down to incoming freshmen, and just that idea of, 'it doesn’t really matter, it’s a false alarm,'” Anderson said.
"Word gets around, so they're going to tell the freshmen what you need to know…. don't leave the room for the fire alarm because it's probably a false alarm," said Paige Wu a fellow apartment tenant.
Union on Broadway management and other apartment buildings have been contacted, but have yet to respond as of August 21.