Tense scene unfolds outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene as Drag Queen Storytime event proceeds

EUGENE, Ore. -- Dozens of people showing up to protest a Drag Queen Storytime event scheduled at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene Sunday morning were met with roughly 200 counterprotesters in front of the venue.
The event drew criticism from some social media users, including some with right-wing affiliations, earlier this week after social media posts indicated an 11-year-old would be a featured performer.
Members of each group began arriving just before 10 a.m. At first, they remained on their respective sides of the street.
Eugene Police closed Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street at about 11 a.m. The closure was extended to 1st Avenue from Lawrence and Jefferson at about 12:45 p.m. as protesters backed away followed by counterprotesters.
At moments, protesters and counterprotesters yelled back and forth at each other. There were a number of physical altercations. At least one person was reportedly hit in the face with pepper spray. One person was taken to the hospital.
As the crowd began to move, protesters and counterprotesters threw objects, including cannisters that released smoke, at each other. A paintball gun was also used.
After the protesters left, the scene quieted down. Counterprotesters remained outside of the pub at least until the Drag Queen Storytime event ended.
KEZI spoke to people on both sides.
"I want to support the rights of everybody in this community and I'm worried about so much hatred growing and it could be dangerous so I just want to make sure we have peaceful acceptance of other people's rights," Cathy Crumbley, who showed up in support of the Drag Queen Storytime event said.
"You don't see trans story hour. You don't see gay man story hour or lesbian story hour. You just see drag queen story hour, and I believe this is about the sexualization of children they're fighting for," Freya Lee, who showed up to protest the Drag Queen Storytime event said.
KEZI spoke to a manager at Old Nick's Pub on Thursday who said the event is family-friendly, and not sexual in nature.
"It is an event where a drag queen comes and reads children's books to children," Jean Woest, a manager at the pub, said. "And that's it. There's nothing else, nothing nefarious. The drag queen might do a lip sync number to a Disney song."
Woest said the venue, like others in Eugene, hosts family-friendly events for people of all ages before 8 p.m. After that time, minors are no longer allowed, and the space transforms into a 21+ venue.
Some social media users and right-wing media outlets expressed concerns about the 11-year-old who was scheduled to take part in the event, claiming she was being sexualized and being forced into this.
"There seems to be a lot of people who have this weird idea that because it's drag, it's inherently sexual," Woest said. "On that point, I would just say come down and come to one of our drag shows and you will see that drag is not inherently sexual at all. You're probably thinking of burlesque."
The young girl's family released a statement Thursday clarifying the young girl has been performing since she was seven years old. They said she enjoys performing and is not being forced into this.
The family's full statement was posted to Old Nick's Pub's Facebook page Thursday.