The Duck Store sees boost in business with international customers

EUGENE, Ore.-- The Duck Store is getting a significant boost in business as some visitors from around the world are taking a piece of the Worlds and Eugene with them back home.
The World Athletics Championships is a once-in-a-lifetime event. With Hayward Field being walking distance to The Duck Store, many people are heading over after the events to grab shirts, sweatshirts, and hats to take back to their families or a simple key chain always to remember Oregon22.
Worker Vivian Britton said it's been fun meeting customers from all over the world and getting to hear their stories. She said this is a memory she'll keep forever.
"It has honestly been some of the most welcoming and kind folks, and I'm glad that we are able to represent Oregon and the US," Britton said.
She said they've been keeping track of the countries they have sold to, and the list is quite long. And it's not just Oregon22 gear people are buying; she said visitors are also picking out duck gear.
"It's been absolutely fantastic. I'm so glad that we've had just an amazing group of people that have been coming in," Britton said.
They have a whole section dedicated to gear you can't get anywhere else besides inside Hayward.
Britton said they have special extended hours for the athletes to come in and snag some merch. The extended hours are just in place for Worlds.
KEZI caught up with couple Kristine Haddal and Mikal Warholm from Norway when they were stopping by to get a souvenir to eventually take back home.
Their son, Karsten Warholm, is competing in the 400M hurdles and said their time in Eugene has been exceptional.
"We arrived in Portland on Monday, and we went to Florence and other parts of the coast before we arrived here," Warholm said. "It's great, it's exciting, of course, to look at him as a parent, and he is doing well, so we are proud."
The couple said this was their second time traveling to Eugene. Their first visit was back in 2014-- when Karsten Warholm competed in the World Junior Championships.
"It feels good to be back," Haddal said. "It's a nice place and a nice city."
The couple said they are looking forward to making more memories in Eugene.