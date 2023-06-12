The Human Bean announces Mochas for Men fundraiser on June 16

EUGENE, Ore. – The Human Bean will host their seventh Mochas for Men fundraiser this coming Friday as a benefit for men fighting cancer.
All of the company’s locations will donate $1 for each mocha sold on June 16 to a local organization of their choice. The Chad Drive location will donate proceeds raised to the American Cancer Society.
Maddy Keffer, shift lead for The Human Bean’s Chad Drive location, said that the fundraiser is a way to give back to the local community and bring people together for a good cause.
“I love that it brings everyone together, it's super fun,” said Keffer. “A lot of people come, and love to give back. Everyone talks about it, we get a big group out here, everyone has fun.”
Keffer said that The Human Bean is highlighting their Lumberjack Mocha for the event, which is made with espresso, chocolate milk, and peanut butter flavor.
Last year, the fundraiser raised more than $20,000.