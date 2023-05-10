Theft investigation leads to arrest of three suspects, Sutherlin police say

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – Authorities said that a theft investigation that began in March led to the arrests of three suspects on suspicion of identity theft.
Sutherlin police officials began an investigation of the theft of a wallet from an unlocked car on March 8, authorities said. Police said a card from the wallet was used to make purchases at several Douglas County locations.
An investigation led to the April 26 arrests of two suspects, identified as Summer Higgins, 44, of Sutherlin, and Elisa Kisling, 33, of Oakland, police said. Authorities said Higgins and Kisling were arrested and jailed on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a personal identification device, computer crime, and second-degree theft.
A third suspect, Robert Bryant, 43, of Sutherlin, was arrested on May 2 on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a personal identification device, computer crime, and second-degree theft, police said.
Sutherlin police officials said Bryant possessed seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine and was also suspected of possessing a restricted knife at the time of his arrest. Bryant faced additional charges of restricted weapon possession and possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, authorities said.
Sutherlin police officials said they recommend that the public not leave valuables in unsecured cars.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to email or call the Sutherlin Police Department at 541-459-2211.