Theme selected, logo design contest announced for 2024 Rhododendron Festival

FLORENCE, Ore. – The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking entries for a logo contest for the 2024 edition of the annual Rhododendron Festival, according to event organizers.
Chamber officials said that the winning theme selection for the 118th annual festival, “High Tides and Good Vibes,” was submitted by Barb Danko, who won a $100 ‘Flocal’ gift card that’s redeemable at several participating local businesses. Now the Chamber calling upon creatives to submit their event logo designs to fit the theme, the chamber said.
“This year, we had more than 100 submissions for the Rhododendron Festival theme contest," said Mitzi Hathaway, the Chamber's Rhododendron Festival coordinator . "The majority of ideas sent to us had a nautical, pirate and/or beach party vibe. Some that even honored the late Jimmy Buffett. The Chamber Board of Directors felt that ‘High Tides and Good Vibes’ incorporated all of these unique ideas. It is going to be a fun theme to work with in the days leading up to the grand floral parade on May 19. I am personally excited to see how this year’s theme brings out the creativity and positivity of our community.”
The logo contest is open to amateur and professional graphic designers, with a $250 prize awarded to the entrant whose design is selected, the Chamber said. Designs must include the event theme, a rhododendron flower, and an element representing the Florence area, such as a river, bridge, ocean, beach, lakes, dune or lighthouse, event organizers said. Chamber officials said the full event name, “118th Rhododendron Festival 2024, Florence, Oregon,” must also be part of the design, and entries must be submitted via email with “2024 Logo Contest” in the subject line by November 1, 2023.
The 2024 Rhododendron Festival, Oregon’s second-oldest floral festival, will be held May 16 through 19, 2024, organizers said. Highlights of the event include a carnival, Rhododendron Court, parades, live music, a classic car show and cruise, vendor fair, and flower show.
For more information on the Rhododendron Festival, contact Mitzi Hathaway via email or at 541-997-3128.