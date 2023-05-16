Third bomb hoax brings FBI investigation to South Eugene High School

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students and parents say threats to the students at South Eugene High School are the new norm following another bomb threat this morning.

Eugene School District 4J officials say incidents like bomb threats to their schools create a ripple effect across the entire district. Threats against schools disrupt the time students should be learning and unnerve all of the staff and students on campus. On May 16 at 10 a.m., the school receive a third bomb threat in a period of less than two weeks. Now, the Federal Bureau of Intelligence is investigating the string of calls.

These calls are are known as “swatting threats,” where a person claims there is a threat of violence to get an immediate police response. In the case of SEHS, a bomb threat. The FBI re-affirmed that making any sort of hoax threat is a criminal offense. Joy Jiras of the FBI says her Portland office is working in tandem with law enforcement in Eugene to find the suspected individuals behind these threats.

"We are working alongside our law enforcement partners as well as with the targeted schools to identify the source or sources of the hoax threats,” Jiras said. “Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers a lot of money.”

Because of the nature of the investigation, the FBI could provide no further information on their process of apprehending a possible suspect. However, for students at SEHS, a third bomb threat is one too many. Niah McFarland says she’s scared that there appears to be no way of stopping it.

"It's just been really scary to be here, to know that this is something that can continue happening and there's not much we can do about it has been really scary," McFarland said. “It's definitely frazzling, I’m leaving because I don’t want to be here for that.”

Until a suspect or suspects are apprehended, the district and Eugene Police will react to any and all threats towards the school with their top priority being student safety.

"I'm confused, I’m very anxious and I'm angry that there is not much to do..." McFarland said. "And that we are not getting the answers that we want."