Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested

EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of Dylan Wayne George, 31 and Breanna Don Dapron, 20 at a house on west 18th Street. He is currently facing two charges of second-degree murder and one charge of first-degree robbery.
Earlier in January, Eugene police arrested Vaugn Pierre Derry Jr, 24, and Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 24, in connection to the same incident.