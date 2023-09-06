Thistle Creek boat ramp closed on Green Peter Reservoir to aid fish passage

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Linn County Parks officials announced on Wednesday that public access to the Thistle Creek boat ramp on Green Peter Reservoir has been closed due to low water levels, according to Linn County officials.
The county said that the closure is due to the rapid lowering of Green Peter Reservoir’s water level as part of a fish passage improvement program underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The ramp will remain closed until next year, according to Linn County Parks Director Stacey Whaley.
“We would hate to see someone launch their fishing boat in the morning and when they come back that afternoon, find they can’t use the ramp,” Whaley said.
Linn County Parks staff have put out closure signs as of September 6 and by September 8 the gate to the boat ramp access road will be closed to the general public, county officials said. The county said that Billings Park, a property of the Army Corps of Engineers, will also be closed on Friday, which is located on the south shore of the reservoir and accessed by the road on top of the dam.
Green Peter’s winter water level will drop by more than 200 feet in total to help with fish passage into the Santiam River, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.
The Army Corps of Engineers announced in May 2023 that water levels in Green Peter and Lookout Point reservoirs would be drawn down starting in June to historically low levels. The purpose of the draw-down was to help passage and survival of Chinook and steelhead fish populations, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.
Officials said they expect the reservoirs to reach target elevation levels by mid-November and will hold these levels for a month before filling the reservoirs to normal winter flood risk levels in mid-December.
Green Peter Reservoir is located in Linn County about 11 miles northeast of Sweet Home.