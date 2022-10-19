Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story

EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving.
It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe. He told KEZI he was heading Southbound on I-5, driving his son home from school, when all of a sudden, traffic slowed down.
"I mean, we went from 60 to under 40 miles per hour, and by the time we got to almost the end of Goshen exit there, all of a sudden a great big cloud of dust, you couldn't see anything through it," Renfroe said.
The victim had slammed into the medical cables and was trapped inside his car, unconscious.
"At that point, I just parked my vehicle with my light bar and emergency blinkers on, and I ran up to the vehicle," Renfroe said.
Renfroe tried asking the man questions but wasn't getting anything out of him.
"It was like a blank -- he wasn't understanding what was going on," Renfroe said.
Renfroe said one of the windows was down, so he reached in and turned the car off. But the passenger door wouldn't open, and the driver's door was slammed into the median.
"The passenger rear door would open, but we couldn't pull him out through it," Renfroe said.
As he was tried to figure out what to do next, two officers pulled up. Within seconds, the front of the car caught on fire. Others started getting out of their cars to offer up even more help.
"I would say eight to 12 of us grabbed the back of the car, literally picked it up and moved it over like 10 feet so that we could open the driver's door, and at that point, the officers grabbed ahold of the victim and pulled him out," Renfroe said.
Renfroe said this all happened within 10 to 15 minutes, and because the community came together, everyone made it out alive.
"This gentleman is not going to die on my watch," Renfroe said.
Another man who came to the rescue was Clint Freeman, who said he first saw the victim swerving.
"After kind of playing bumper cars a little bit, going back and forth, just past Coburg Road, I decided to call 911 and followed him onto I-5 Southbound just past Goshen, where he ran off the road," Freeman said.
When the flames started, Freeman said he happened to have a fire extinguisher in his car and ran to get it.
"Just the luck of the draw, I actually had one with me, so that worked to put it out," Freeman said.
Freeman also said a group of contractors also stopped and used their water tank to help put out the fire.
"They had a trailer with water on it. He stuck a pressure washer in there and continued to keep it going until the fire department was able to get there," Freeman said.
Darren Cicerone was one of the officers on the scene, who was on another investigation and was coming back into town and happened to come up on the incident and immediately pulled over to help.
"It was just really nice to see how so many people came together and put their own safety on the line in order to help somebody they didn't even know. It wouldn't have been possible without all the citizens and community that were able to stop," Cicerone said.
KEZI asked why Renfroe why he decided to stop, and he said it was simple.
"If that was your dad, brother, or uncle, wouldn't you want someone to help them too?" Renfroe said.
He hopes this will encourage the community to do something similar in the future.