Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong
frontal system is forecast to move through the waters Friday
evening. Expect northwest wind gusts 20 to 30 kt ahead of the
front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger behind
the frontal passage, possibly producing gale force gusts Friday
night into Saturday morning. In fact, this is when model guidance
suggests there is a 60 to 80 percent chance of gale force gusts
over the northern and central waters and around a 20 percent
chance over the southern waters. In addition to the increasing
winds, significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late
Friday night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking
around 13 to 15 feet Saturday afternoon before decreasing to
around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving.

It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe. He told KEZI he was heading Southbound on I-5, driving his son home from school, when all of a sudden, traffic slowed down.

"I mean, we went from 60 to under 40 miles per hour, and by the time we got to almost the end of Goshen exit there, all of a sudden a great big cloud of dust, you couldn't see anything through it," Renfroe said.

The victim had slammed into the medical cables and was trapped inside his car, unconscious.

"At that point, I just parked my vehicle with my light bar and emergency blinkers on, and I ran up to the vehicle," Renfroe said.

Renfroe tried asking the man questions but wasn't getting anything out of him.

"It was like a blank -- he wasn't understanding what was going on," Renfroe said.

Renfroe said one of the windows was down, so he reached in and turned the car off. But the passenger door wouldn't open, and the driver's door was slammed into the median.

"The passenger rear door would open, but we couldn't pull him out through it," Renfroe said.

As he was tried to figure out what to do next, two officers pulled up. Within seconds, the front of the car caught on fire. Others started getting out of their cars to offer up even more help.

"I would say eight to 12 of us grabbed the back of the car, literally picked it up and moved it over like 10 feet so that we could open the driver's door, and at that point, the officers grabbed ahold of the victim and pulled him out," Renfroe said.

Renfroe said this all happened within 10 to 15 minutes, and because the community came together, everyone made it out alive.

"This gentleman is not going to die on my watch," Renfroe said.

Another man who came to the rescue was Clint Freeman, who said he first saw the victim swerving.

"After kind of playing bumper cars a little bit, going back and forth, just past Coburg Road, I decided to call 911 and followed him onto I-5 Southbound just past Goshen, where he ran off the road," Freeman said.

When the flames started, Freeman said he happened to have a fire extinguisher in his car and ran to get it.

"Just the luck of the draw, I actually had one with me, so that worked to put it out," Freeman said.

Freeman also said a group of contractors also stopped and used their water tank to help put out the fire.

"They had a trailer with water on it. He stuck a pressure washer in there and continued to keep it going until the fire department was able to get there," Freeman said.

Rescue man from burning car

Darren Cicerone was one of the officers on the scene, who was on another investigation and was coming back into town and happened to come up on the incident and immediately pulled over to help.

"It was just really nice to see how so many people came together and put their own safety on the line in order to help somebody they didn't even know. It wouldn't have been possible without all the citizens and community that were able to stop," Cicerone said.

KEZI asked why Renfroe why he decided to stop, and he said it was simple.

"If that was your dad, brother, or uncle, wouldn't you want someone to help them too?" Renfroe said.

He hopes this will encourage the community to do something similar in the future.

Tags

Recommended for you