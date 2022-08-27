Thousands attend Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street

EUGENE, Ore.—It's a block party at Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street Market has made its return since 2019.
Tracy Montes, events manager for Obie Companies, said they're all about community engagement, and what better way to bring everyone together than throwing a block party.
"We really wanted to do something for the community, everybody's been caught inside for the last couple of years, and it was time to get out and have some fun. So, we just thought let's go out and throw a big block party and let's have everyone come out and have some fun," Montes said.
Live music, food trucks, a 24 ft. slide, and animals; are all available for the community to enjoy at the heart of the 5th Street Public Market.
"We have stuff going on everywhere," Montes said. "We have a kid's zone with a slide, games, and a second stage in there with more live music and dance performances. We have mini donkeys and goats; the Green Hill Humane Society has puppies all around and a sandbox."
It's a party with a purpose.
Montes said proceeds from their Waffle Breakfast Sunday at 10 a.m. will go to Positive Community Kitchen, a non-profit organization that prepares meals for locals fighting life-threatening illnesses.
You can go to the Market Fest website to get a $25 ticket for the Waffle Breakfast.
"All of our vendor booths are giving a portion of their sales to Positive Kitchen as well, so it's a win-win all the way around," Montes said.
There are about a dozen different food vendors on site, and if you're looking to go home with some new swag, there are about 12 product vendors too.
"A fun, family-friendly, safe place to come and hang out and just try a little bit of everything," Montes said.
Many people like Eugene resident Brooke Tate told KEZI it's refreshing to have something like this for everyone to enjoy.
"I'm excited to see an event like this happening in our community; I hope there is more of it," Tate said.