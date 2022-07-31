 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 95F to 100F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will generally
fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Monday, but
the higher hills of the region will experience low
temperatures between 65F to 70F. The long duration of the heat
added with potential smoke impacts from California fires may
prevent relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Thousands attend Portland's World Naked Bike Ride

  • Updated
  • 0
It's framed as a protest of oil dependency, while also calling attention to cyclist vulnerability.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday night, Portland witnessed several thousand people pedaling through the streets of town -- without clothing.

For the people on the 2022 World Naked Bike Ride, Saturday was a return to normal. 

The event kicked off after 9 p.m. It's framed as a protest of oil dependency, while also calling attention to cyclist vulnerability. Organizer Evan Ross said in the past, 10,000 people have showed up to ride through Portland in the nude. 

"Our goal has never been to make the ride as big as it can be, but more to promote the message," he said, "On a day like this when we’re experiencing a heatwave, it's a perfect day to protest oil dependency because we think that the combustion of fossil fuels is ... making our weather hotter.

"Other messages of the ride are anti-body shaming ... Everybody is welcome here and nobody should be sexualizing anybody or putting anybody down because of their body."

Christian Studebaker told KGW this is his fifth time at the ride. 

"It's a lot of fun," he said, "I ride my bike around to school and to work, wherever I can really, so it’s a really good opportunity to come out and show with force how many people in Portland are ... more pro-commuter, pro-green life."

"I find that the camaraderie and the communal spirit is really powerful," said rider Nathaniel "Rabbit" Atterbury. "A lot of us have a message that we carry with us, and seeing that there’s a lot of people around us that speak with that same voice - it’s really empowering."

