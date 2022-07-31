Thousands attend Portland's World Naked Bike Ride

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 95F to 100F. Low temperatures 60F to 70F. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Monday, but the higher hills of the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F. The long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from California fires may prevent relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&