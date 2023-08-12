Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at Eugene's Alton Baker Park

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
603 AND 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, strongest in
the late afternoon and evening hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly from Woodburn southward
through Albany and Eugene, to Cottage Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO
10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures
of 98 to 108, with warmest days being Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s, but lower to
middle 70s in the larger urban cores. Some modest relief is
possible midweek as temperatures cool off by a few degrees.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at Eugene's Alton Baker Park

  • Updated
  • 0

Alton Baker Park played host to a LGBTQ+ festival that brought both supporters and protestors.

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene's Pride Festival took over Alton Baker Park Saturday, bringing in thousands to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The celebrations featured food, vendors and live music and drag performances for the people -- and pets -- that came out.

Attendee Shelley White said the festival is important as it provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals.

"Everybody deserves a community, everyone deserves a place to feel like they are being understood how they are being heard and feeling like they belong," White said.

The event also hosted organizations that provide support and resources for LGBTQ+ communities that often get overlooked.

"Looking at how can we address some of the social determinants of health that keep our LGBTQ+ veterans challenged from accessing these services and benefits that they earn," said Ian Michael with the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

While people celebrated pride in their own ways, a handful of people opposed to the festivities also came out.

Bryan Carver from the Wellspring Bible Fellowship based in Roseburg was one of 15 protestors at the festival carrying signs and messages denouncing LGBTQ+ people and pride. Carver said his beliefs are what drove him to come to the event and protest.

Supporters and protestors

Protestors were surrounded by festival attendees as an attempt to hide them.

"We believe that homosexuality is sin and what is being celebrated is today is the kind of thing that God judges nations for,” Carver said.  “We don't speak hate we speak what we believe is the truth and the truth sounds like hate to those who hate the truth but we are a nonviolent non conflict group."

Attendees said the presence of the protestors did not disrupt the whole event and instead only brought them closer and stronger as a community.

"It brings people together...dogs are going to bark no matter what and it's not what happens to you it's how you handle it,” attendee Shelby Mallory said. “We are all here just having a great time no matter what people are doing."

"We'll just lay them down with our rainbow road I think the joy that pride can have will just blow them out of the water and it's not going to take us down on our day," vendor Cassie Genc said.

Festival Vendors

Many of the vendors focused on providing special services for LGBTQ+ community.

For others attending the festival, the protestors actions and beliefs were too hurtful to understand. Attendee Jack James said he felt their presence was an attack on his wellbeing.

“What I have a problem with is people showing up here and disrupting an event that’s about love and positivity to spread hate when 40 percent of the trans people attempt suicide every year,” James said. “For those people to come here and to do that and bring that fear when there's already so much fear in this country."

Others felt they could move passed the protestors and their beliefs to further enjoy the festival. Although the protestors may have made a lot of noise, White said, they were not going to ruin her day.

"It's usually the loudest person in the room that doesn't have anything worthwhile being said so I'll kind of leave it there."

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

