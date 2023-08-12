Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at Eugene's Alton Baker Park

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene's Pride Festival took over Alton Baker Park Saturday, bringing in thousands to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The celebrations featured food, vendors and live music and drag performances for the people -- and pets -- that came out.

Attendee Shelley White said the festival is important as it provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals.

"Everybody deserves a community, everyone deserves a place to feel like they are being understood how they are being heard and feeling like they belong," White said.

The event also hosted organizations that provide support and resources for LGBTQ+ communities that often get overlooked.

"Looking at how can we address some of the social determinants of health that keep our LGBTQ+ veterans challenged from accessing these services and benefits that they earn," said Ian Michael with the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

While people celebrated pride in their own ways, a handful of people opposed to the festivities also came out.

Bryan Carver from the Wellspring Bible Fellowship based in Roseburg was one of 15 protestors at the festival carrying signs and messages denouncing LGBTQ+ people and pride. Carver said his beliefs are what drove him to come to the event and protest.

"We believe that homosexuality is sin and what is being celebrated is today is the kind of thing that God judges nations for,” Carver said. “We don't speak hate we speak what we believe is the truth and the truth sounds like hate to those who hate the truth but we are a nonviolent non conflict group."

Attendees said the presence of the protestors did not disrupt the whole event and instead only brought them closer and stronger as a community.

"It brings people together...dogs are going to bark no matter what and it's not what happens to you it's how you handle it,” attendee Shelby Mallory said. “We are all here just having a great time no matter what people are doing."

"We'll just lay them down with our rainbow road I think the joy that pride can have will just blow them out of the water and it's not going to take us down on our day," vendor Cassie Genc said.

For others attending the festival, the protestors actions and beliefs were too hurtful to understand. Attendee Jack James said he felt their presence was an attack on his wellbeing.

“What I have a problem with is people showing up here and disrupting an event that’s about love and positivity to spread hate when 40 percent of the trans people attempt suicide every year,” James said. “For those people to come here and to do that and bring that fear when there's already so much fear in this country."

Others felt they could move passed the protestors and their beliefs to further enjoy the festival. Although the protestors may have made a lot of noise, White said, they were not going to ruin her day.

"It's usually the loudest person in the room that doesn't have anything worthwhile being said so I'll kind of leave it there."