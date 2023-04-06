Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled in Albany lake and creek

ALBANY, Ore -- An accident involving a sewer line on Tuesday led to Waverly Lake and Cox Creek being contaminated with raw sewage.
According to the City of Albany, in the afternoon of April 4, construction crews were working on the Cox Creek Interceptor project. During their work, they had managed to cause a build up of raw sewage in a nearby sewer line after they inadvertently knocked some debris and gravel into it.
Eventually the build up in the line was too much and it gave way going straight into the lake. This happened at around 3:00 p.m., and the construction crew immediately notified the City. Crews from the Public Works Department went in and fixed the sewer line within an hour. However, by the time they got around to it, 13,000 gallons of raw sewage had poured into the lake.
Kristen Preston is the City of Albany's Public Works Operations Manager, she's been with the city for 10 years. She and her department are monitoring the situation. They are conducting water tests on both Waverly Lake and the nearby Cox Creek, which is also believed to be contaminated.
"Right now we anticipate the sewage has already dissipated, it is quite dilute," Preston said. "There's still flow going through the lake and out to Cox Creek, but we're monitoring the situation."
No one is currently allowed to swim in the lake. The city is playing it safe, and they have posted signs at both the lake and the creek warning people the water is contaminated. The city is working with the contractors responsible for the spill so a similar incident doesn't happen again. When the public heard about what happened, many were concerned about drinking water. However, officials assure this incident won't contaminate the city's drinking water. Preston also said the city will have a debrief on the situation.
Preston said, "We're going to have a debrief with our staff., which we usually do after these types of incidents to know what happened what can we do to prevent it in the future and improve response in the future."
Despite the thousands of gallons that went into the lake, officials are optimistic. They believe the situation will be over within the next few days after more tests are completed. And even though humans can't go into the water, it hasn't stopped the local ducks from taking their bath.