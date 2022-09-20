 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Thousands of Oregonians to benefit from student loan debt relief

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Thousands of Oregonians will see some relief from student loan debt soon.

About 500,000 Oregon borrowers are going to see some or all of their student loans forgiven. According to data released by the White House on Tuesday, September 20, about 332,000 Pell Grant borrowers in the state will be able to have up to $20,000 in debt wiped away. That leaves roughly 168,000 Oregonians to get $10,000 in debt forgiveness.

Nationwide, the White House estimates that 40 million borrowers are eligible for debt forgiveness, and nearly half of that number will have their remaining debt completely wiped away. White House officials say this debt relief plan will help borrowers recover from the pandemic and prepare to resume payments on what’s left of their loans by January 2023. For individuals eligible for debt forgiveness who made payments during the loan payment pause, government officials say they will be eligible for refunds on their payments, but will need to specifically request it.

In the next few weeks, the Department of Education will release more information on how borrowers can benefit from loan forgiveness. More information is available at the Department of Education’s website.

