Thousands of Oregonians to benefit from student loan debt relief

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Thousands of Oregonians will see some relief from student loan debt soon.
About 500,000 Oregon borrowers are going to see some or all of their student loans forgiven. According to data released by the White House on Tuesday, September 20, about 332,000 Pell Grant borrowers in the state will be able to have up to $20,000 in debt wiped away. That leaves roughly 168,000 Oregonians to get $10,000 in debt forgiveness.
Nationwide, the White House estimates that 40 million borrowers are eligible for debt forgiveness, and nearly half of that number will have their remaining debt completely wiped away. White House officials say this debt relief plan will help borrowers recover from the pandemic and prepare to resume payments on what’s left of their loans by January 2023. For individuals eligible for debt forgiveness who made payments during the loan payment pause, government officials say they will be eligible for refunds on their payments, but will need to specifically request it.
In the next few weeks, the Department of Education will release more information on how borrowers can benefit from loan forgiveness. More information is available at the Department of Education’s website.