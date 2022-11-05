Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&