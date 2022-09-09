Thousands without power due to fire safety concerns, residents speak out

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring moderate to strong east winds along with with
critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602,
603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Thousands without power due to fire safety concerns, residents speak out

  • Updated
  • 0

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- For safety precautions, thousands of residents within the McKenzie River Valley are without power for about 48 hours.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 9, EWEB crews and others shut off power and de-energize power lines that could be brought down by trees in the high winds.

And because of the high and gusty winds from the east, the shutoff affects those east of Hayden Bridge up to Vida. That includes the areas of Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, Cedar Flats, Deerhorn, and Walterville.

EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said the process of shutting off the power is no easy task, and a decision they have been preparing for quite some time.

"Our crews will turn off the power from those substations in that territory, and they will be able to do that in coordination with our dispatch center, which is here in town, to make sure they are doing that safely. In certain areas, to segment those lines, we'll actually have crews that will need to climb to the top of the poles and flip a switch on the pole to turn the power off," Orlowski said.

Power shutoff

It's something Walterville residents Bob and Terri Gundelach have become accustomed to.

"It comes along with the territory. It's kind of par for the course when you live out here," Terri said.

The couple has lived in Walterville for about 40 years, and said they've got a routine down for things like this.

"First thing we do is get the generator going so we can continue with well water," Bob said.

Their neighboring houses are connected to the same well, so they're using the generator in their RV to supply water for their street.

"We run a long cord, the well is around the corner and plug it into the well, and we run it for a few hours in the morning and a few hours in the evening. It's not a huge generator, so it's just for the water," Terri said.

They said they're thankful for the shutoff, saying they'd rather have no power for 48 hours than have to evacuate later down the road.

As for tuning the power back on, Orlowski said it's a more intensive process.

"It's because we want to make sure that when the power comes back on, there's not a branch on the line or something like that. So, our crews will visually inspect all the lines that are off before we turn them back on," Orlowski said.

Orlowski said they estimate the power will be turned back on sometime Sunday, September 11 afternoon.

