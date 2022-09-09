Thousands without power due to fire safety concerns, residents speak out

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- For safety precautions, thousands of residents within the McKenzie River Valley are without power for about 48 hours.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 9, EWEB crews and others shut off power and de-energize power lines that could be brought down by trees in the high winds.
And because of the high and gusty winds from the east, the shutoff affects those east of Hayden Bridge up to Vida. That includes the areas of Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, Cedar Flats, Deerhorn, and Walterville.
EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said the process of shutting off the power is no easy task, and a decision they have been preparing for quite some time.
"Our crews will turn off the power from those substations in that territory, and they will be able to do that in coordination with our dispatch center, which is here in town, to make sure they are doing that safely. In certain areas, to segment those lines, we'll actually have crews that will need to climb to the top of the poles and flip a switch on the pole to turn the power off," Orlowski said.
It's something Walterville residents Bob and Terri Gundelach have become accustomed to.
"It comes along with the territory. It's kind of par for the course when you live out here," Terri said.
The couple has lived in Walterville for about 40 years, and said they've got a routine down for things like this.
"First thing we do is get the generator going so we can continue with well water," Bob said.
Their neighboring houses are connected to the same well, so they're using the generator in their RV to supply water for their street.
"We run a long cord, the well is around the corner and plug it into the well, and we run it for a few hours in the morning and a few hours in the evening. It's not a huge generator, so it's just for the water," Terri said.
They said they're thankful for the shutoff, saying they'd rather have no power for 48 hours than have to evacuate later down the road.
As for tuning the power back on, Orlowski said it's a more intensive process.
"It's because we want to make sure that when the power comes back on, there's not a branch on the line or something like that. So, our crews will visually inspect all the lines that are off before we turn them back on," Orlowski said.
Orlowski said they estimate the power will be turned back on sometime Sunday, September 11 afternoon.