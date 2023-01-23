Thousands without power in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene are without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map.
According to EWEB, as of about 4:15 p.m. on January 23, 6,157 customers do not have power. The affected area is wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
EWEB crews are currently evaluating the outages to figure out how to fix them, according to the utility’s website. EWEB currently estimates that power should be restored by 7 p.m. on January 23.