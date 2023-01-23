Thousands without power in west Eugene

 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet
and may settle further into valleys of the Coast and Cascade
foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 19 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene are without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map.

According to EWEB, as of about 4:15 p.m. on January 23, 6,157 customers do not have power. The affected area is wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.

EWEB crews are currently evaluating the outages to figure out how to fix them, according to the utility’s website. EWEB currently estimates that power should be restored by 7 p.m. on January 23.

