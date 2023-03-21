Three arrested, charged in Douglas County armed robberies

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three men face multiple charges in connection with a series of armed robberies that occurred back in February.

Police said that one robbery occurred at The Log Cabin Grocery on Thursday, February 9. Authorities said two more robberies occurred at the Winchester Market and the Dillard Market on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The sheriff’s office and the Roseburg Police Department’s investigation identified Dillon Oden, 33, of Roseburg, and Aurelio Sandoval, 33, of Los Angeles, Calif., as suspects, police said.

DCSO deputies then responded to a disturbance in the Green area on Sunday, March 12, involving stolen property and a firearm, authorities said. DCSO officials said the investigation led to the arrest of Oden and Sandoval on charges related to the incident.

DCSO officials said sheriff’s detectives who served a search warrant identified Sabastian Tucker, 29, of Myrtle Creek, as a third suspect in the robberies.

Oden, Sandoval, and Tucker were arrested and charged with multiple armed robbery charges, including first-degree robbery, on Wednesday, March 15, authorities said.