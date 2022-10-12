Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said.

According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.

Police said that on October 5, a 17-year-old suspect was found and arrested in Corvallis, and that the suspect is still in custody as of October 12. According to the SPD, interviews and investigation identified the two other suspects as Anthony Freeman, 18, and Ryan Joseph Anthony Bell, 19, both of Eugene. Police said they found that both suspects had gone to Denver, Colorado.

SPD said Denver police made contact with Freeman and Bell on October 10. They allegedly attempted to escape the police on foot, but were eventually arrested by Denver police. They are currently in custody in Colorado waiting to be extradited back to Oregon, according to Springfield police. Springfield police said detectives have travelled to Denver to continue the investigation, which is still ongoing as of October 12.

All three suspects are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Springfield police ask anyone with information about the incident contact them at 541-726-3721.