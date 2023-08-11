 Skip to main content
Three boys arrested after short police chase in stolen car

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – Three young boys were taken into custody Friday morning after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a short chase, according to the Eugene Police Department.

At about 9:09 a.m. on August 11, officers in the area of Country Club Road spotted a reckless driver with two passengers, EPD said. Officers said they attempted to catch up to the car, but when it ran a red light police gave chase from Willagillespie Road to the Valley River Mall and around the mall’s parking lot. Eventually, the driver and their two passengers, all juveniles, bailed out of the vehicle near Maurie Jacobs Park, allowing it to roll into a stop sign according to EPD.

By 9:15 a.m., officers had taken two of the boys into custody. The third had allegedly tried to swim into the river, but he came back to shore and was taken into custody near the bike bridge by 9:16 a.m., EPD said. The vehicle turned out to be a freshly-stolen Kia Soul, and EPD said an officer gave the vehicle’s rightful owner a ride so she could pick up the car.

