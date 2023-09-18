Three Buttes Fire burning northeast of Florence now 27% contained at 119 acres

FLORENCE, Ore. – Fire activity on the Three Buttes Fire burning northeast of Florence saw minimal activity on Saturday and Sunday despite hot and dry weather conditions, according to Forest Service officials.

Siuslaw National Forest officials said that the Three Buttes Fire is currently 119 acres and 27% contained. Fire crews are focusing on repairing areas affected by fire suppression activities, including area roads, ditches, and repairing culverts, authorities said. Forest officials said that water bars that allow vehicle passage on area roads were also installed, which are features used to prevent flooding and road degradation.

Forest Service roads remaining partially closed include Forest Road 58 and Forest Road 1057, while the Upper North Fork Siuslaw Road is open for travel, officials said. The complete Three Buttes Fire closure area map can be found on the Forest Service’s website, while updates on the fire can be followed on the Siuslaw National Forest's Facebook page.