Three Buttes Fire more than doubles in size overnight to 144 acres

FLORENCE, Ore. – An uncontained wildfire burning about 15 miles northeast of Florence more than doubled in size overnight since Wednesday, according to the Siuslaw National Forest.
The Forest Service said that between August 30 and August 31, the Three Buttes Fire’s burning area increased from 65 acres to 144 acres. Challenges for fire crews on this ground-based fire are primarily related to the steep terrain, which makes it difficult for fire crews to build fire lines, forest officials said. A Rapid Extraction Module Support Team and an Advanced Life Support Module were both assigned to the fire as a precautionary measure. The REMS team provides medical and patient extrication in remote locations without road access, Forest Service officials said.
Authorities said heavy equipment operators created fuel breaks alongside of roads with particular focus in the western and southern parts of the fire. Fire crews expect that significant rainfall forecasted in the area on Thursday will help efforts to contain the fire with drier weather expected by Saturday, forest officials said.
Fire management officials said there are currently no evacuation notices and no road closures currently in place, but forest officials are considering closing portions of Forest Road 58 for reasons of public safety.