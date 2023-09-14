Three Buttes Fire near Florence now at 117 acres and 26% containment

FLORENCE, Ore. – Fire crews have succeeded in scaling back the size and increasing containment of a wildfire burning about 15 miles northeast of Florence, according to Siuslaw National Forest officials.

Forest officials said that he Three Buttes Fire, which was caused by lightning and first reported on August 25, has decreased from 144 acres to 117 acres and is now 26% contained. The new acreage figures reflect more accurate mapping by fire crews walking the fire’s perimeter, whereas previous size data was estimated by a combination of walking the fire line and helicopter reconnaissance, authorities said.

Siuslaw forest officials said that fire crews have containment has been aided by fire crews ‘cold trailing’ around the fire perimeter, which is technique of checking the ground by hand for heat around a partly dead fire edge to detect any live fire activity, then digging a trench to deprive it of fuel and to prevent its spread. Other techniques utilized by fire crews included extinguishing burning stumps and cooled ash pits, the Forest Service said.

Forest Service Roads 58 and 1057 remain partially closed, while the Upper North Fork Siuslaw Road is currently open for travel, forest officials said. A complete closure area map for the Three Buttes Fire area can be found online.

Updates can also be followed on the Siuslaw National Forest Facebook page.