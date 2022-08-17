 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.

The DCSO says the deputy found two girls, Janeva Hodgson, 20, of Myrtle Creek and Kiya Speckman, 16, of Riddle, had been ejected from the vehicle in the crash. Both were found to be dead at the scene. Deputies say that in the vehicle, Caleb Hodgson, 18, was found to also be deceased. Officials say the driver, Uriah Carleton, 21, of Roseburg was found in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The DCSO says an investigation is ongoing at this time. The DCSO said their investigators suspect intoxication was a factor in the crash, but gave no further details. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and refer to case number 22-3466.

