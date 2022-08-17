Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say

RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
The DCSO says the deputy found two girls, Janeva Hodgson, 20, of Myrtle Creek and Kiya Speckman, 16, of Riddle, had been ejected from the vehicle in the crash. Both were found to be dead at the scene. Deputies say that in the vehicle, Caleb Hodgson, 18, was found to also be deceased. Officials say the driver, Uriah Carleton, 21, of Roseburg was found in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The DCSO says an investigation is ongoing at this time. The DCSO said their investigators suspect intoxication was a factor in the crash, but gave no further details. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and refer to case number 22-3466.