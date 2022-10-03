Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51 p.m. on October 3. Deputies arrived to find a Toyota Camry and Ford pick-up truck had collided and suffered serious damage. Both vehicles had to be towed, and the off-ramp was shut down while cleanup operations were in progress.
Deputies said five people were taken to a nearby hospital, but only three needed to be treated for injuries. Deputies said the three did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.