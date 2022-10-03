 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says

  • Updated
  • 0
Toyota Camry damaged after crash on Prairie Road and Beltline Road

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51 p.m. on October 3. Deputies arrived to find a Toyota Camry and Ford pick-up truck had collided and suffered serious damage. Both vehicles had to be towed, and the off-ramp was shut down while cleanup operations were in progress.

Deputies said five people were taken to a nearby hospital, but only three needed to be treated for injuries. Deputies said the three did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Tags

Recommended for you