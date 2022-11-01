Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY... Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the coastal waters beginning later this morning and continuing this afternoon, tonight and into Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce frequent lightning, strong wind gusts of up to Gale Force, and brief, heavy rainfall that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There is also the potential for brief waterspouts.