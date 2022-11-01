 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS TODAY INTO
WEDNESDAY...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the
coastal waters beginning later this morning and continuing this
afternoon, tonight and into Wednesday. Some storms will have the
ability to produce frequent lightning, strong wind gusts of up to
Gale Force, and brief, heavy rainfall that could significantly
reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware of the lightning risk
and the potential for strong, gusty winds and limited visibility
to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There is also the
potential for brief waterspouts.

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A SMALL CRAFT
ADVISORY, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. Squally showers and
isolated thunderstorms may produce outflow gusts of up to Gale
Force today.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

  • Updated
  • 0
Roseburg Fire Department extracts patient from car crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported.

According to the RFD, the crash happened after dark on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.

RFD said two fire engines and two Umpqua Valley ambulances responded to the scene. RFD recommends slowing down in dark and slick conditions to reduce the risk of getting into a similar collision.

