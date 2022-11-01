Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported.
According to the RFD, the crash happened after dark on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
RFD said two fire engines and two Umpqua Valley ambulances responded to the scene. RFD recommends slowing down in dark and slick conditions to reduce the risk of getting into a similar collision.