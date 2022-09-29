Three major Oregon hospital systems sue OHA over alleged shortcomings in mental health support

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&