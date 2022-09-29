Three major Oregon hospital systems sue OHA over alleged shortcomings in mental health support

SALEM, Ore. --- Three major hospital systems have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, claiming they haven't taken the proper steps to care for civilly committed patients.
PeaceHealth, Providence Health and Services, and Legacy Health have joined forces to submit this claim.
They claim the Oregon Health Authority has not provided enough support for those who need mental health help, particularly the civilly committed. Those refer to patients who are placed under care against their will after being deemed a threat to themselves or others.
The document accuses the OHA of "abandoning civilly committed patients and leaving them for extended periods of time in acute care community hospitals," as opposed to providing timely access to meaningful treatment.
They say their facilities are not equipped to provide the long term care the patients need. The wording in the documents also express concerns about the intake process at the Oregon State Hospital, the state's psychiatric care hospitals.
Below is an excerpt from the suit:
"OHA has defended its actions by offering expedited admission to the Oregon State Hospital (OSH) for certain civilly committed individuals. But OSH has limited expedited admission to only those civilly committed patients who are severely violent (which most are not) and gone so far as to require the patient to injure others while in an acute care hospital to even be considered for admission. While care providers are routinely assaulted (be it kicked, punched, shoved, or bitten), rarely is that enough to gain expedited admission to OSH."
KEZI 9 News reached out to OHA officials for their response to the complaint, and though they declined to address it directly, they did issue the following statement.
“Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon State Hospital (OSH) remain focused on the care of the hospital’s patients and supporting them on their road to recovery as they search for a new path forward."
The plaintiffs are asking for the courts to mandate foundational changes, in order to lighten the load on their systems.
KEZI 9 News also reached out to the three hospital systems for additional comment, and is awaiting a response.