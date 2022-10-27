 Skip to main content
Three people safe after Eugene house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire on 28th place in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three people are now safe after a house fire ripped through their home this morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said.

ESF said they responded to a home on west 28th Place between Miramonti Drive and Taylor Street just after 5:30 a.m. on October 27. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the outside of the house, and they could see smoke coming from the second story and attic space. ESF Battalion Chief Chris Paskett said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not without difficulty.

“This was a difficult fire. Heavy fire involvement and the way that some of these homes are in the South Hills, you got some slope and grade on the back side of the residence,” Paskett said. “So, trying to work through the hilly terrain to get to our fire hoses to where they needed to be.”

The three occupants of the home were able to get out without major injury, fire officials reported. Fire marshals at the scene are unsure if the fire started on the inside or outside of the house, and this is an ongoing investigation.

