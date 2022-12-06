 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Three Rivers Foundation looking for grant applicants from local non-profits

Three Rivers Foundation provides grant to local Boys and Girls Club

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Three Rivers Foundation is gearing up to give out more than $1 million to nonprofits, and they’re looking for organizations that could use a helping hand.

The foundation handed out more than $1.4 million in 2022 to more than 100 non-profit organizations in fields like education, health and the environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on non-profits, and the foundation is accepting applications through the end of December for non-profits in Lane, Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lincoln Counties. They are hoping to get as many applications as possible so they can help as much as they can.

“It's one of those areas where we know a lot of people have been impacted the past few years with different things going on due to Covid [and] due to closures,” said Shelby Erickson, Three Rivers Casino’s human resources manager. “All these organizations are finally being able to open back up, and those are the areas we really want to help people get back up going, helping the community with whatever projects and programs they might have.”

Interested organizations can apply for grants and find more information on the Three Rivers Foundation’s website. The foundation says they will make the decision on who gets funding in January, and the money will arrive in February.

