Three Rivers Foundation looking for grant applicants from local non-profits

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Three Rivers Foundation is gearing up to give out more than $1 million to nonprofits, and they’re looking for organizations that could use a helping hand.
The foundation handed out more than $1.4 million in 2022 to more than 100 non-profit organizations in fields like education, health and the environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on non-profits, and the foundation is accepting applications through the end of December for non-profits in Lane, Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lincoln Counties. They are hoping to get as many applications as possible so they can help as much as they can.
“It's one of those areas where we know a lot of people have been impacted the past few years with different things going on due to Covid [and] due to closures,” said Shelby Erickson, Three Rivers Casino’s human resources manager. “All these organizations are finally being able to open back up, and those are the areas we really want to help people get back up going, helping the community with whatever projects and programs they might have.”
Interested organizations can apply for grants and find more information on the Three Rivers Foundation’s website. The foundation says they will make the decision on who gets funding in January, and the money will arrive in February.