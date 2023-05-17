Three-vehicle crash leaves one confirmed fatality

EUGENE, Ore. – Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that left at least one person dead on a road near Fern Ridge Lake, officials with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
According to the LCSO, emergency personnel including deputies, Lane County Public Works, and local fire departments responded to a crash on Clear Lake Road near Goodman Road at about 12:13 p.m. on May 17. The LCSO said responders arrived to find three vehicles had crashed and at least one had caught fire. Officials also said one person was declared deceased at the scene.
Responders are still on the scene investigating the incident, and the road is closed near the crash. Travelers are advised to find a different route. This is a developing situation; stick with KEZI 9 News for more details as they come to light.