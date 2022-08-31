Thrift stores seeing increase in customers due to inflation, upcoming school year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Thrift stores have become a popular spot to shop in recent months.
“Foot traffic is higher, I would say,” saidSarah Woolery, Assistant Manager of SuperThrift.
Thrift stores like SuperThrift are a more wallet friendly place to shop for many different items.
“Accessories, shoes, jewelry media, hard goods, electronics and furniture. So, a wide variety of a little bit of everything,” Tina Williams, Store Manager of SuperThrift said.
And with school starting up soon, parents like Adrienne Shaia are stocking up.
“Back to school is amazing, they have some great used items -- and unused! A lot of the donations are from companies too, so I found binders brand new. Things that we might need, like backpacks, school bags, everything,” Shaia said.
Inflation has had an impact on standard retail which has forced some customers to turn to thrift stores.
According to a recent survey from topcashback.com, they surveyed nearly 2,600 adults. 69% of them said they shop at thrift stores with 81% saying they would consider buying refurbished or used items to save money.
All the items in the store are donations, something SuperThrift is always accepting.
“Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and we accept donations Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and they can just come in here. It's right on the side of the building, drop it off. We help unload,” Woolery said.
“We come here as often as we can because they have such an array of such amazing things,” Shaia said.