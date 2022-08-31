 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Thrift stores seeing increase in customers due to inflation, upcoming school year

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- Thrift stores have become a popular spot to shop in recent months.

“Foot traffic is higher, I would say,” saidSarah Woolery, Assistant Manager of SuperThrift.

Thrift stores like SuperThrift are a more wallet friendly place to shop for many different items.

“Accessories, shoes, jewelry media, hard goods, electronics and furniture. So, a wide variety of a little bit of everything,” Tina Williams, Store Manager of SuperThrift said.

And with school starting up soon, parents like Adrienne Shaia are stocking up.

“Back to school is amazing, they have some great used items -- and unused! A lot of the donations are from companies too, so I found binders brand new. Things that we might need, like backpacks, school bags, everything,” Shaia said.

Super thrift store

Inflation has had an impact on standard retail which has forced some customers to turn to thrift stores.

According to a recent survey from topcashback.com, they surveyed nearly 2,600 adults. 69% of them said they shop at thrift stores with 81% saying they would consider buying refurbished or used items to save money.

All the items in the store are donations, something SuperThrift is always accepting.

“Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and we accept donations Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and they can just come in here. It's right on the side of the building, drop it off. We help unload,” Woolery said.

“We come here as often as we can because they have such an array of such amazing things,” Shaia said.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

