Tiller gets emergency phone on fire station

TILLER, Ore. -- The Volunteer Fire Department in Tiller has announced that they have purchased and installed an emergency phone outside their main station, making it easier for passers-by and residents to report an emergency.
The Tiller Volunteer Fire Department announced on January 19 that they purchased and installed a 911 Emergency Phone on the outside of their main station. Tiller VFD said passers-by will be able to stop, press a button and be connected to 911 dispatch within one minute in the event of an emergency. Because cellular service is lacking in the rural community of Tiller, the VFD expects this to improve response times as people will no longer have to drive down the road until they get service to call 911.
The Tiller VFD hopes to install a similar device at its Drew station soon, but needs to raise funds first. The VFD has also remodeled its main station with a new roof, new siding, new garage doors and new signs.