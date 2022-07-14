Tiller post office to remain open

TILLER, Ore. -- Despite a notice that appeared last week saying the post office in Tiller would be closing that week, the post office confirmed that it is maintaining normal operations this week.

A notice posted last week stated that the Tiller post office would be closing that Friday because the lease for the building could not be renewed. The notice also said that all P.O. Boxes would have been moved to the Days Creek post office 15 miles away. Local residents posted pictures of the notice on social media, some expressing concern about the closure.

Today, July 14, the Tiller post office confirmed they are open and carrying out normal operations. Their hours are listed as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays. It is not known why the original notice was posted.